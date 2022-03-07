Watch Video: Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody till March 21 by Mumbai court in PMLA case

Mumbai: A special court on Monday sent state cabinet minister Nawab Malik to judicial custody, after he was with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till Sunday in a money laundering case linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

On February 23, Malik was taken to the ED's office in south Mumbai for questioning and he was later arrested.

ED earlier last month conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood’s nephew and Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel’s henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:14 PM IST