The petitions sought a direction from the apex court to quash the Bihar government's notification to conduct caste-based census.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Victory for Nitish Kumar: Supreme Court rejects pleas against caste-based census in Bihar | File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain petitions challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based census.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said the court was not inclined to entertain submissions made by the counsel, representing the petitioners. The bench orally observed, "So, this is a publicity interest litigation?"

After  a brief hearing in the matter, the top court asked the counsel to move the high court and dismissed all petitions as withdrawn, and granted liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law.

The petitions sought a direction from the apex court to quash the Bihar government's notification to conduct caste-based census.

On January 11, the apex court agreed to examine a plea seeking quashing the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

The plea sought quashing of the notification issued by the deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in connection with a caste survey in the state and to refrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise. It added that there is no provision in the Constitution regarding caste configuration.

