Lawyers are a breed that thrives on the seductive and even addictive desire to outsmart one another, from the adrenaline rush of one-on-one clashes to taking subtle jabs at one another. The feeling of authority that comes with the black robe and stiff neckband is only felt by those who wear it. This is identical to Utkarsh Dave, Ahmedabad's most well-known lawyer.

Utkarsh Dave is a criminal defence lawyer in the Gujarat High Court who has set a positive example for other aspiring lawyers in the country with his calm attitude and ethical conduct. His father, who came from a low-income family, worked as a blacksmith for the Indian Railways. Utkarsh graduated from Ahmedabad's elite St. Xavier's College with a bachelor's degree in economics and a law degree from Gujarat University, allowing him to pursue his Master's degree (LLM) in criminology.

His strong communication skills, research aptitude, and analytical abilities have protected the advocate's integrity in court. Mr. Utkarsh Dave explains, "It's all about knowing the client's case and presenting the evidence in a way that brings out the truth appropriately." In his opinion, no entity or authority is above the law because every human being is treated equally by the law.

While continuing his distinguished profession as Ahmedabad's best criminal lawyer, Utkarsh Dave is ready to enter politics. The lawyer, according to insiders, has been a member of the RSS for about two decades. Since he was a child, he has been a member of the Indian Right-Wing organisation.

Mr Dave has strong opinions and has accomplished things that many experts have deemed impossible, as evidenced by his recent narcotics case. "The Indian Drugs Act is highly strict. It needs to be changed," says Utkarsh Dave, who has handled cases involving cartel accusations and even dealing and trafficking of drugs weighing up to 1400 kg. Mr Dave recently freed the directors of P Praful and Co Agency (India) Pvt Ltd from NCB's hands after they were accused of illegally supplying 100kg of acetic anhydride medication." He took P Praful and Co Agency (India) Pvt Ltd to the Supreme Court after being denied by the Jaipur High Court, where he amazingly proclaimed his conquering victory by obtaining anticipatory bail.

On his charitable endeavours, Utkarsh Dave collaborates with a non-profit organisation named 'NoHelpTooBig.' This NGO's main purpose is to create public awareness about the importance of helping people and to encourage them to contribute to the country's development and sustainability. "There is no difference between a little and a significant contribution. The willingness to give is the most crucial factor." Utkarsh Dave, he said, came from humble origins and has made it his mission to inspire thousands of others to follow in his footsteps of honesty and truthfulness.