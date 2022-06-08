Thane: Loan recovery agent gets relief from court in suicide abetment case

Thane: On Tuesday the Thane sessions court gave a relief and granted bail to a 24-year-old loan recovery agent who abetted a suicide of a woman who had taken loans from an app and had returned the entire money but was still receiving threatening calls from recovery agents. A 24-year-old was named for abetting the suicide of the woman who ended her life in between March 14 and 16 in 2022.

The prosecution case was that the deceased identified as Daksha Boricha had availed a loan from Quick Loan app and Sunshine Loan App. However, despite paying off the loan amount she was receiving calls from at least 12 different mobile numbers to clear off debts.

The collection agents used to send forwarded messages to deceased friends and relatives which said, " Daksha Boricha is a thief and she has run away with a loan."

Fed up with the harassment, Daksha ended her life and police recovered her body when it had washed ashore at Thane. A suicide note was recovered by the police.

Advocate Aditya Mishra who appeared for the accused argued, "The accused agent was falsely arrested despite his non-involvement in the crime. There is no immediate instigation which is a prerequisite of section 306 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code."

The prosecution argued against the grant of bail and said that the accused forwarded messages via his own mobile phone and threatened the deceased for payment. She was continuously threatened for the repayment of the loan. If the bail is granted to the accused then the likelihood of threatening the deceased women's brother who filed the complaint and witnessed cannot be ruled out.

RR Kakani, Additional sessions judge while granting the bail to the accused said, "The deceased was a borrower of loan from the Apps. However, the averments in the FIR do not show that there was continuous harassment from the accused and other callers with the view that the deceased would commit suicide. Also, the deceased's brother had registered the complaint only after 7 days of the body being found."