Thane: 33-year-old porter ordered death penalty for kidnapping, raping and murdering minor

The Thane court on Wednesday, April 20 ordered a death penalty to a 33-year-old porter from Bhiwandi in Thane district for kidnapping, raping and murdering a seven year old girl in 2019.

The special POCSO judge Kavita D Shirbate convicted Bharatkumar Dhaniram Kori under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code and imposed fine of Rs 10,000. Also the prosecution examined around 25 witnesses during the trial.

Sanjay More, the special public prosecutor told the court that Kori on the pretext of giving icecream to the girl took her to an isolated place and raped her and later murdered her by smashing the girl's head with a stone before fleeing from the spot. The girl was abducted from her house in the Subhash Nagar area in Karivali village on the night of December 21, 2019. The father of the victim used to run an eatery in Bhiwandi city.

Kori was convicted under sections 364 kidnapping or abducting in order to murder and was given lifetime imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 and if not paid the fine than one more year additional imprisonment, 376 punishment for rape that is death, 302 punishment for murder that is death and Section 5 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) death.

The Judge said that nothing that it was the rarest of rare case and the reason Bharatkumar Kori should be sentenced to death for kidnap, rape and murder.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:10 PM IST