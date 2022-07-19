TN girl suicide: SC declines father's plea to stay 2nd post-mortem

FPJ

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by the father of a student who died by suicide in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, seeking to stay the second post-mortem on the body, which is scheduled on Tuesday as per the Madras High Court direction.

A lawyer mentioned the father's plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and sought urgent hearing on the matter. The Chief Justice said, "Sorry, the high court is already seized of the matter". A counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government informed the bench that the high court had already set up a panel of doctors for the second post-mortem.

The top court asked the counsel representing the father of the girl, "You have no trust on the high court?" The counsel urged the top court for a direction to the state government to not go ahead with the second post-mortem. However, the top court was not convinced and declined to entertain the plea.

The father had moved the Supreme Court seeking to include a doctor of his choice on the panel constituted by the high court to conduct the second post-mortem of the girl's body. The high court declined to entertain this plea made by the father to include doctors of his choice on the panel.

The high court had noted that such inclusion is sought for not any bona fide reasons, since it was made first time during the submissions, and it was even in the petition.

Tamil Nadu school girl dies by suicide

The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from here.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.

Protests against the death of a class 12 girl student of a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday turned violent, witnessing arson while some police personnel sustained injuries.

