Supreme Court's Andhra capital hearing on March 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has decided to hear the petition on the state capital of Andhra Pradesh on March 28, by holding an inquiry that day.

The issue has become a political hot topic as the state government wants to make three capitals which the opposition leaders insist on retaining Amravati as the only capital.

On the plea by the lawyers of the state government to fix the hearing quickly, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna fixed the date.

The controversy arose from Chief Minister Y S Jagan claimed at the preparatory meeting of the AP Global Investors Conference held in Delhi that Visakhapatnam is going to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh and also revealed that he will soon shift to Visakhapatnam.

