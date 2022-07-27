Supreme Court upholds validity of Money Laundering Act; affirms ED's power to arrest offenders

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of various provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and affirmed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to make arrests as per the anti-money laundering law, noting that the process was "not arbitrary."

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar pronounced its verdict on a spectrum of issues pertaining to the rigorous provisions enunciated under PMLA and the wide powers accorded to the Enforcement Directorate.

Over a hundred petitions on various aspects of the PMLA had been grouped together and were heard by the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, who will retire on July 29. The other judges on the bench are Justices CT Ravikumar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

Earlier, petitioners had argued that unchecked power to arrest accused without informing them of grounds of arrest or evidence is unconstitutional.

The petitioners further said ED recording incriminating statements from an accused during questioning under the threat of being fined for withholding information amounts to compulsion.

The top court said the supply of ECIR in all cases isn't necessary, however when a person is before a special court, the court can ask for records to see if continued imprisonment is necessary. It added that ECIR cannot be equated by FIR, as it is an internal document. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

The top court dealt with the validity of a wide range of powers granted to the ED under the amended law against money laundering. The powers available to the ED for search, arrest, seizure, investigation and attachment of proceeds of offence under PMLA have been challenged.

The apex court verdict is likely to affect a huge number of Opposition leaders, who are under the scanner of the Central investigating agency.

