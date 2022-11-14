Supreme Court to list electoral bonds scheme matter

Supreme Court of India | File

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on November 14, Monday, said that the apex court will list plea challenging a recent notification relating to electoral bond scheme which allows political party to receive anonymous funding.

Senior advocate Anoop Chaudhari, according to Bar and Bench, mentioned the plea.

Without specifying much details, CJI Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed and the court will hear it.