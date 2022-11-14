e-Paper Get App
Supreme Court to list electoral bonds scheme matter

Without specifying much details, CJI Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed and the court will hear it after senior advocate Anoop Chaudhari mentioned the plea.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Supreme Court of India | File
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on November 14, Monday, said that the apex court will list plea challenging a recent notification relating to electoral bond scheme which allows political party to receive anonymous funding.

Senior advocate Anoop Chaudhari, according to Bar and Bench, mentioned the plea.

Without specifying much details, CJI Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed and the court will hear it.

