Supreme Court to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction against EC proceedings on August 1

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and ousted CM Uddhav Thackeray | FPJ

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 1 the application filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena against the proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of India, based on a request made by the Eknath Shinde-led faction for their recognition as the 'real' Shivsena and their claim over the party's election symbol - the bow and arrow.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, agreed to tag the application along with other petitions filed in relation to the Shiv Sena crisis, which have been listed for hearing on August 1.

The Thackeray and Shinde factions were represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Neeraj Kishan Kaul, respectively.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had filed its representation before the EC after the Shinde camp had written to the poll panel seeking allocation of the party symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.