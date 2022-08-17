e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, poll panel on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Supreme Court of India |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.



