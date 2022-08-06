Salman Khan appeals in Bombay HC for relief against NRI neighbour

Salman Khan | PTI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Bombay High Court against a city civil court order of March which did not give relief to him in a defamation suit he had filed against his Panvel farmhouse NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkad.

Salman’s advocate Pradeep Gandhy said the actor had filed the appeal in HC in April itself and has sought that Kakkad be asked to remove the defamatory videos and also stopped from making further such comments about him.

The advocate said the order had been challenged as the city civil court judge had erred in not understanding the definition of the term defamation while refusing Salman the interim relief.

The suit had arisen from an interview Kakkad had given to a Youtube channel in which he had made certain allegations against Salman. Kakkad in his defence had said that he was speaking only the truth.

