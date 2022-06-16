Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack

Justice MR Shah | ANI

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh.

SC authorities are coordinating with the home ministry and bringing him to New Delhi by an air ambulance for treatment.

However, Shah later confirmed that there is nothing to worry.

"I am stable. There is nothing to worry. I will be reaching Delhi soon. By day after tomorrow, I will be better," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, according to news agency PTI.

Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.