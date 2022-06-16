e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack

Authorities are bringing him to from Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi by air ambulance for treatment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Justice MR Shah | ANI

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh.

SC authorities are coordinating with the home ministry and bringing him to New Delhi by an air ambulance for treatment.

However, Shah later confirmed that there is nothing to worry.

"I am stable. There is nothing to worry. I will be reaching Delhi soon. By day after tomorrow, I will be better," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, according to news agency PTI.

Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi requests tomorrow's ED questioning be postponed to Monday; here's...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of MVA leaders at 6 pm

Bhopal: MP horror : Boy mauled to death in Bhopal by stray dogs!

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm

WATCH | Police personnel in Haryana resort to aerial firing after stone-pelting by protesters over...

