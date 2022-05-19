Azam Khan cheating case: Supreme Court grants bail to Samajwadi Party leader

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a forgery case and directed him to file an application for regular bail before the competent court within two weeks.

The interim bail will operate till the court decides the application for regular bail, reported legal news portal LiveLaw.

There are a total of 87 criminal cases pending against Azam Khan, of which as many as 84 FIRs were registered in the two years after the BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Eighty one out of these 84 cases were registered during the period immediately before and after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Khan’s supporters believe that these FIRs have been registered based on complaints procured by the Bhartiya Janata Party with the intention to keep Khan incarcerated indefinitely.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:50 AM IST