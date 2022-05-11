'Hope Azam Khan comes out of jail very soon', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the government doesn't want his party leader Azam Khan to come out of jail. He alleged that some officers have imposed wrong cases on him due to pressure from the Uttar Pradesh government. The former UP Chief Minister said he hoped that Khan comes out of jail very soon.

"There're hearings going on in HC & SC, I hope Azam Khan will come out of jail very soon. Since BJP govt is formed in UP, it has been a constant effort of the govt to put so much pressure on him that he cannot get out of jail," said Yadav.

"The government doesn't want that Azam Khan should come out of jail. Under pressure from govt, some officers imposed wrong cases on him. We are hopeful that he will be released soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply on the plea filed by Azam Khan over the delay in hearing of his bail application in a land grabbing case.

A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna asked the state government to file its reply in the case and said it would hear it on Tuesday.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been jail since two years. One or two cases is okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail in some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the bench said.

Justice Gavai also observed: "This chain will continue as and when he is released on bail in one matter, tag him in another FIR and keep him behind bars." Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said this is a worrisome case which requires a detailed hearing.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state government, said a wrong impression is being created and there is substance in each of the cases lodged against Khan.

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Khan saying this is a travesty of justice .

(With PTI inputs)

