e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court dismisses plea in Yogi ‘hate speech’ case

A Bench headed by retiring Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana rejected the appeal

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Uttar Pradesh government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the alleged ‘hate speech’ he had given in Gorakhpur in 2007.

A Bench headed by retiring Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana rejected the appeal.

On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order on a plea against the Allahabad High Court judgement.

In February 2018, the HC had said it did not find any procedural error in the decisionmaking process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.

The petitioners – Parvez Parwaz and others – had moved the top court challenging the Allahabad HC order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the UP government, had submitted before a bench headed by the CJI, that nothing remains in the case and the CD of the speech sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory was found to be tampered with.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalSupreme Court dismisses plea in Yogi ‘hate speech’ case

RECENT STORIES

Hanuman Chalisa row: Mere violation of condition not sufficient to cancel bail, says Court

Hanuman Chalisa row: Mere violation of condition not sufficient to cancel bail, says Court

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Porn racket: Model Gehna Vashisht seeks clean chit

Porn racket: Model Gehna Vashisht seeks clean chit

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations