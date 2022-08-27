Supreme Court dismisses plea in Yogi ‘hate speech’ case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Uttar Pradesh government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the alleged ‘hate speech’ he had given in Gorakhpur in 2007.

A Bench headed by retiring Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana rejected the appeal.

On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order on a plea against the Allahabad High Court judgement.

In February 2018, the HC had said it did not find any procedural error in the decisionmaking process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.

The petitioners – Parvez Parwaz and others – had moved the top court challenging the Allahabad HC order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the UP government, had submitted before a bench headed by the CJI, that nothing remains in the case and the CD of the speech sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory was found to be tampered with.