SSC recruitment scam: After MoS Paresh Adhikary’s daughter, Calcutta HC dismisses job of another person

The next hearing of this case is on Wednesday

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
SSC recruitment scam: After MoS Paresh Adhikary’s daughter, Calcutta HC dismisses job of another person | IANS

Kolkata: After MoS Paresh Adhikary’s daughter, another person Siddhiqui Gazi’s job was dismissed by Calcutta High Court over alleged scam in recruitment.

The bench of Justice Rajsekhar Mantha on Monday dismissed the job of a mathematics teacher Siddhiqui Gazi due to the scam in recruitment of teachers of Class 9 and class 10.

According to the lawyer Firdaus Samim, the petitioner’s rank was 200 and Gazi’s rank was 275 and despite that, the petitioner didn’t get the job but the one who was 75 rank behind got the job.

The lawyer also confirmed that the next hearing of this case is on Wednesday.

It can be noted that the Calcutta High Court had last month dismissed the job of Ankita Adhikary, daughter of MoS Paresh Adhikary and had also instructed her to give all the salaries she had taken in two installments.

Meanwhile, on June 2, the CBI had quizzed SSC scam petitioner Babita Sarkar to interrogate her for further probe in the scam.

According to CBI sources, Babita was quizzed for three hours and also that she had cooperated in the interrogation.

“We have learnt a new thing that in the second merit list the school where MoS education Paresh Adhikary’s daughter Ankita Adhikary taught was not mentioned in the list and instead a school in Belpahari was mentioned. We are yet to ascertain how Ankita taught in a school in Cooch Behar,” said the CBI sources.

CBI on May 20 had lodged FIR against Adhikary, his daughter Ankita and other “unknown public servants” under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections under Prevention of Corruption Act.

