Sri Lanka: Court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

A court in Sri Lanka has banned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government protestors, according to news agency AFP.

In wake of the violence, Rajapaksa resigned and later took refuge at a naval base on the Eastern coast.

Amidst the public anger, the ruling party politicians have gone into hiding and the Speaker on Wednesday urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure security of MPs.

Following Monday's violence, an island-wide curfew was imposed till Thursday morning and it as later announced the curfew would resume from 2 p.m. on the same day.

Arson attacks were carried out on more than 100 buildings including the houses of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and elder brother and former minister Chamal Rajapaksa, other ruling party ministers, MPs and local politicians.

Meanwhile, to end the ongoing political crisis, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced that a new government with a new Prime Minister, who can command the majority in the Parliament, would be appointed this week.

Addressing the nation, President Rajapaksa also agreed to bring constitutional changes in line with the 19th Amendment, which was introduced by the last government and seeks that the Parliament be given more powers while curtailing executive (presidential) powers.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:15 PM IST