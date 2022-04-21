Slap remark: MVA Govt to inform HC whether it will make statement of not taking coercive action against Narayan Rane in Dhule FIR

The Maharashtra government will inform the Bombay High court on Friday whether it is willing to make a statement that it will not take coercive action against Union minister Narayan Rane in the FIR filed against him in Dhule for making objectionable remarks against Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of justices PB Varale and SM Modak asked additional public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik whether the government was willing to make the statement that it will not take coercive action against the minister as it has made in the plea regarding quashing the FIR against him at Nashik for the same remarks.

Six FIRs were registered against Rane at Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar over his controversial remarks at a press conference.

He had approached the HC seeking quashing of the six FIRs. The HC had refused to grant a blanket stay in all the cases and asked him to file separate petitions.

The HC, on Thursday, was hearing a plea by Rane seeking quashing of the FIR filed in Dhule.

“We have political rights, there is a democracy, there is a difference of views, there may be difference ideologies, even 360 degrees apart,” said Justice Varale while asking the government to consider making the statement of no coercive action.

The judges even asked Rane’s counsels - senior advocate, Satish Maneshinde and advocate Aniket Sukma - to ask the minister to come forward and let bygones be bygones. “ Why doesn’t petitioner (Rane) come forward in court and make a statement that bygones be bygones. Let us decide on being respectful to everyone. Let us not give out a wrong signal to the people,” said justice Varale.

Maneshinde said that words were said on both sides.

Seeking clubbing of the petitions (seeking quashing of Nashik and Dhule FIRs), Maneshinde said it arose out of the same action and requested the court to grant relief in this petition too.

On a court query, Yagnik said that he did not have instructions to make a similar statement.

The HC has asked the government to consider making the statement and kept the plea for a hearing on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:34 PM IST