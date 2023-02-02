Sheena murder trial: Airport authority submits CCTV footage to court after Indrani claims Seena was spotted at Guwahati Airport | File Photos

The Guwahati Airport authorities have submitted a CD containing CCTV footage from the airport’s security screening area before a special court conducting the Sheena Bora murder trial. A passenger resembling Sheena is allegedly seen in the footage as per claims of the main accused and the deceased’s mother Indrani Mukerjea.

Sheena Bora look-alike on airport

On Jan 12, the special court had directed the Airport Authority of India to file CCTV footage of the morning hours of January 5 and also directed it to ascertain the identity of the particular passenger. The order was on a plea by Mukerjea claiming that a lawyer had spotted a lady who closely resembled Sheena at the airport. She had further urged that the CBI procure the CCTV footage and verify who the woman in the footage is.

The CBI had sought dismissal of the application and contended that evidence clearly establishes that Sheena was dead and was killed by Indrani along with other co-accused. It had further called her claims ‘wild’ and that they were not sustainable and amounted to a mockery of justice.

This is not the first time that Indani had made claims of someone spotting Sheena. Last year, when she was yet to get bail and was in custody, she had claimed that a jail inmate of hers had told her that she had spotted Sheena in Srinagar while on a vacation. She had sought that the CBI probe the matter but had later not pursued the plea and sought to keep it on hold.

