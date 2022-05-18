Sheena Bora murder case: Timeline

Following is the timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case in which her mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

November 10, 2002 – Peter and Indrani get married

April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence. Indrani claims that Sheena went abroad to study

May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen in Raigad district

August 21, 2015: Police arrest Shamvar Rai, Indrani’s driver, for possessing weapon. During interrogation he confessed about Sheena’s murder

August 25, 2015: Indrani arrested by Mumbai Police

August 26, 2015: Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata

August 30, 2015: Police take Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyamvar to Pen to recreate crime scene

September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena's biological father

September 3, 2015: Police claim that Indrani admits that she had a role in Sheena murder

September 10, 2015: Cops recover an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail

September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI

September 30, 2015: CBI files FIR against Indrani, Khanna and Shyamver Rai

November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukherjea and files chargesheets against Indrani, Khanna and Shyamvar Rai

February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter

October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet

December 19, 2016: CBI began arguing on framing of charges against the accused.

January-February 2017: The trial begins. A special CBI court charges Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna with conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence and giving false information, in addition to the murder of Sheena Bora.

October 2019: Indrani and Peter decide to end their relationship and are granted a divorce by a Mumbai family court

March 2020 – Peter granted bail

July 2021: The special CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

November 16, 2021 – HC rejects Indrani’s bail plea

December 2021 – Indrani files application in CBI court claiming that Sheena is alive and is living in Srinagar

February 10, 2022: Indrani filed a bail plea with the Supreme Court

May 18, 2022 – Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:21 PM IST