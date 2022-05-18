Sheena Bora murder case: Timeline

Following is the timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case in which her mother and prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
November 10, 2002 – Peter and Indrani get married
April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence. Indrani claims that Sheena went abroad to study
May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen in Raigad district
August 21, 2015: Police arrest Shamvar Rai, Indrani’s driver, for possessing weapon. During interrogation he confessed about Sheena’s murder
August 25, 2015: Indrani arrested by Mumbai Police
August 26, 2015: Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata
August 30, 2015: Police take Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyamvar to Pen to recreate crime scene
September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena's biological father
September 3, 2015: Police claim that Indrani admits that she had a role in Sheena murder
September 10, 2015: Cops recover an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail
September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI
September 30, 2015: CBI files FIR against Indrani, Khanna and Shyamver Rai
November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukherjea and files chargesheets against Indrani, Khanna and Shyamvar Rai
February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter
October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet
December 19, 2016: CBI began arguing on framing of charges against the accused.
January-February 2017: The trial begins. A special CBI court charges Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna with conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence and giving false information, in addition to the murder of Sheena Bora.
October 2019: Indrani and Peter decide to end their relationship and are granted a divorce by a Mumbai family court
March 2020 – Peter granted bail
July 2021: The special CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea
November 16, 2021 – HC rejects Indrani’s bail plea
December 2021 – Indrani files application in CBI court claiming that Sheena is alive and is living in Srinagar
February 10, 2022: Indrani filed a bail plea with the Supreme Court
May 18, 2022 – Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani
