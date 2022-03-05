‘Sheena Bora alive’ plea: ‘CBI misleading court’, says Indrani Mukerjea in rebuttal

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case has told in her rebuttal to the CBI’s response filed before a special court in her plea claiming that Sheena is alive, that the agency is misleading the court by asserting that Sheena is dead without even speaking with the jail inmate who claims to have met Sheena in Srinagar.

“It is highly preposterous of the CBI to place reliance on the cooked up story of Shyamvar Rai (her former driver) accused-turned-approver over the true claims of Ms. Asha Korke (jail inmate),” she has said in her response. Korke is in custody in an extortion case where her co-accused is former city police chief Param Bir Singh. Comparing the credentials of Korke to that of Rai, she said that Korke has served in the Maharashtra Police for 25 years while Rai is an ‘untruthful driver’, she said, adding that the agency has chosen to rely on an an untruthful driver instead of on a dedicated officer from the police force.

She said it has already come on record that the prosecution witness, a DNA expert had manipulated records, hence it cannot be ruled out that Sheena Bora may be still alive.

She said the CBI is nervous to accept or probe the truth behind Korke’s claim. She claimed that from Rahul Mukerjea’s phone, intimate conversation between Sheena and him in Sep 2012, five months after the alleged murder, have been retrieved and hence the CBI cannot say that it is ‘next to impossible’ that she is alive.

In Nov last year, Indrani had written to the CBI director in Delhi stating that her jail inmate had met Sheena in Srinagar and that she is alive. Later, she had moved court to know what steps the CBI had taken on her information. The agency had rubbished her averments and told that it is an imaginary and cooked up story. It is to this response that she filed the rebuttal.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:10 PM IST