Sena vs Sena: Hearing on disputes in Supreme Court from November 1

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

A Constitution Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has deferred further hearing in the disputes between two factions of Shiv Sena – headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – by a month. The hearings will begin from November 1.

On Tuesday, the apex court said that the Election Commission can continue its proceedings in the dispute over the party symbol or bow and arrow.

However, various other issues are still pending, such as the disqualification notices of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, and the Governor administering oath to Shinde as the chief minister.

The Bench preferred to hold back further hearing in view of the two-week-long Dussehra and Diwali vacations in October. As is the norm now, the hearing by the constitution bench will be live-streamed.