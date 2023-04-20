SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC | PTI

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court SV Gangapurwala as Chief Justice of theMadras High Court.

It has also recommended appointment of Justice RD Dhanuka as Chief Justice (CJ) of Bombay High Court. the post has been lying vacant since elevationof CJ Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court on December 11, 2022. Since then Justice Gangapurwala has been the Acting CJ.

Justice Dhanuka is due to demit office on 30 May 2023.

Over the last 11 years, he has acquired sufficient experience on the judicial and administrative side as a puisne judge of the High Court. “In view of the fact that Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka has a short tenure as noted above, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, consequent of the appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, as Chief Justice of Madras High Court,” read the Collegium recommendation letter.

It adds: “The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.”