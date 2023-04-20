 SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalSC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC

SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC

It has also recommended appointment of Justice RD Dhanuka as Chief Justice (CJ) of Bombay High Court.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC | PTI

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court SV Gangapurwala as Chief Justice of theMadras High Court. 

It has also recommended appointment of Justice RD Dhanuka as Chief Justice (CJ) of Bombay High Court. the post has been lying vacant since elevationof CJ Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court on December 11, 2022. Since then Justice Gangapurwala has been the Acting CJ. 

Read Also
Same-sex marriage: Know about all five judges residing on SC constitutional bench
article-image

Justice Dhanuka is due to demit office on 30 May 2023. 

Over the last 11 years, he has acquired sufficient experience on the judicial and administrative side as a puisne judge of the High Court. “In view of the fact that Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka has a short tenure as noted above, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, consequent of the appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, as Chief Justice of Madras High Court,” read the Collegium recommendation letter. 

It adds: “The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.”

Read Also
Retd HC judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi to head 3-member commission formed to probe Atiq Ahmed,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC

SC Collegium recommends elevation of ACJ Gangapurwala as CJ Madras HC

SC refuses divorce to couple who lived together 40 days after marriage

SC refuses divorce to couple who lived together 40 days after marriage

Mumbai: Eight discharged in 1st ever money laundering case filed 15-years-ago

Mumbai: Eight discharged in 1st ever money laundering case filed 15-years-ago

Mumbai: Court acquits private detective, his wife in 2017 IAS extortion case

Mumbai: Court acquits private detective, his wife in 2017 IAS extortion case

Mumbai: PMLA court grants bail to Nirav Modi’s aide in PNB scam

Mumbai: PMLA court grants bail to Nirav Modi’s aide in PNB scam