Supreme Court to get 5 new judges; Union govt tells top court names to be cleared soon

The strength of the court presently is 27 and with five judges taking oath, it will go up to 32.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Supreme Court of India | File
The Union government on Friday, February 3, said that the they will be clearing names of three high court chief justices and two judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, stated reports.

The top court has been sanctioned strength of 34 including the Chief Justice of India.

This is breaking story, further details awaited

