SC rejects plea for probe into killing of Kashmiri pandit by JKLF in 1989

Supreme Court | PTI

The Supreme Court turned down a request for an investigation into the 1989 terrorist murder of lawyer Tika Lal Taploo in Kashmir valley on Monday in New Delhi.

Ashutosh Taploo, the son of Tika Lal Taploo, a well-known Kashmiri Pandit and former vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was assassinated by JKLF terrorists at the time, filed the lawsuit.

The petition demanded the safety and rehabilitation of the family members as well as an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for his father's murder.

The justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar's bench declined to hear the case matter, stating that it had not previously considered a similar matter. "We are not inclined to interfere...," the bench said, while allowing the petitioner to pursue alternative remedies. The petitioner then retracted his plea.

Previously, the Supreme Court declined to hear a petition filed by the NGO "We The Citizens" seeking an investigation into the killings of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s. It also sought rehabilitation for those who had been forced to flee the Kashmir valley.

The Supreme Court granted the NGO the right to file a representation with the central government.