SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said: "We will not interfere. It is too nascent a stage to interfere...We can't interfere with the due process at this stage."

The bench asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Malik, to move the competent court with the bail application. "The special court can consider the bail application," said the bench.

Sibal argued that there was no prima facie case and there was no predicate offence, no FIR on forgery, and added, "How does Prevention of Money Laundering Act be applied?"

Sibal said, "How do they arrest me in 2022 for something, which happened in 1993...where I am not in the picture at all?"

Sibal added that the special court is not going to grant his client bail with a 5000-page charge sheet filed in the matter. "The Arnab Goswami judgment is in my favour," Sibal submitted

Refusing to entertain Malik's plea, the bench said: "We are not inclined to exercise jurisdiction under Article 136 when the investigation is at the nascent stage."

The bench clarified that the observation of the high court on merits should not come in the way of parties taking recourse to the rights available under the law.A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said: "We will not interfere. It is too nascent a stage to interfere...We can't interfere with the due process at this stage."

The bench asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Malik, to move the competent court with the bail application. "The special court can consider the bail application," said the bench.

Sibal argued that there was no prima facie case and there was no predicate offence, no FIR on forgery, and added, "How does Prevention of Money Laundering Act be applied?"

Sibal said, "How do they arrest me in 2022 for something, which happened in 1993...where I am not in the picture at all?"

Sibal added that the special court is not going to grant his client bail with a 5000-page charge sheet filed in the matter. "The Arnab Goswami judgment is in my favour," Sibal submitted

Refusing to entertain Malik's plea, the bench said: "We are not inclined to exercise jurisdiction under Article 136 when the investigation is at the nascent stage."

The bench clarified that the observation of the high court on merits should not come in the way of parties taking recourse to the rights available under the law.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to list the case for hearing after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the case.

Malik had challenged the March 15 order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his application saying just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

After the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Malik under the provisions of the PMLA, he had filed a habeas corpus plea in the High Court claiming that his arrest by the ED and the consequent remands were illegal.

The High Court had said that Malik was arrested by the ED in accordance with the law, and subsequently been remanded to the ED's custody and then to judicial custody following due process.

ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Soon after his arrest, the minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the High Court, challenging his arrest and the remand orders.

ED has accused Malik of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Mumbai's Kurla area which currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber.

However, Malik had submitted before the High Court that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago, and Plumber has now changed her mind about the transaction.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST