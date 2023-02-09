SC recommends new Chief Justices for High Courts of Manipur, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta & Allahabad

Supreme Court of India |

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the High Courts of Manipur, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta & Allahabad.

Names of the following judges have been recommended by the apex court.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker (Allahabad HC), Justice T S Sivagnanam (Calcutta HC), Justice Ramesh Sinha (Chhattisgarh HC), Justice Sonia G Gokani (Gujarat HC) and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur (Manipur HC).

More details to follow...

