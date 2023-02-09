e-Paper Get App
SC recommends new Chief Justices for High Courts of Manipur, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta & Allahabad

Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of 5 judges for elevation as Chief Justices of the respective High Courts as follows

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India |
The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the High Courts of Manipur, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta & Allahabad.

Names of the following judges have been recommended by the apex court.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker (Allahabad HC), Justice T S Sivagnanam (Calcutta HC), Justice Ramesh Sinha (Chhattisgarh HC), Justice Sonia G Gokani (Gujarat HC) and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur (Manipur HC).

More details to follow...

