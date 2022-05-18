SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.



The 2012 high-profile murder case of Sheena Bora took a fresh turn when it was found on December 16 that former media personality and murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea, in a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month has claimed that her daughter Sheena was alive and is currently in Kashmir.



In April 2012, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was later found in a forest in Raigad district where it was reportedly burnt.



This is a breaking story

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:34 AM IST