SC Collegium approves 10 judges of Allahabad HC as permanent judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has approved the proposal for the appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium in a meeting held on May 21 took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

The names recommended for elevation are -- Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (Presently working in Jharkhand High Court on Transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava.

Besides the CJI, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

ALSO READ Collegium recommends two Bombay HC judges as Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Himachal courts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:35 PM IST