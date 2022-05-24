SC agrees to hear plea of Azam Khan over Jauhar University demolition threat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear this week a plea filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan against the impending threat of demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the condition of his bail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Azam, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices DY Chandracud and Bela M Trivedi. The bench said it will list the matter for hearing this week.

On May 10, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case related to wrongful possession of the land. The case is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property.

The Allahabad High Court had imposed various conditions including directions to the District Magistrate, Rampur being a representative of Custodian/Administrator of Evacuee/Enemy Property, to hold a measurement of the landed property in dispute which is the centre dispute of this issue admeasuring area of 13.842 hectares village Singhan Khera, Pargana and Tehsil-Sadar, District Rampur and thereafter, raise a boundary wall and barbed wire around it to take the actual physical possession of the property in dispute on behalf of the administrator of evacuee property Mumbai latest by June 30, 2022.

Khan, who walked out of jail a few days ago, had been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases are registered against him.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST