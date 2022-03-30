Salman Khan's claim of being defamed not true as neighbour has proof: Mumbai Court

The Mumbai City Civil Court has held that the allegations made by Salman Khan's neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, which the actor claimed were defamatory, were in fact deduced to be true.

Judge AH Laddhad, in a detailed 50-page order, said: “I am of the view that Khan failed to explain innuendo how it relates to him, and Kakkad raised the plea of justification which is prima facie supported by documentary evidence.”

The court, on March 23, had denied actor Salman Khan interim relief in a defamation suit he had filed against Kakkad, who is his neighbour on his Panvel farmhouse property for remarks in an interview on a Youtube channel.

The order states that in order to substantiate the allegations of Khan restraining Kakkad from approaching his land, there is documentary proof to that effect.

Khan's prayer was that pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should pass an order in the direction against Kakkad and others, restraining them by a temporary order from posting and circulating any defamatory content.

Kakkad had claimed that he has his land on a hill above the farmland owned by Khan in Panvel. he alleged that it is being blocked by Khan by putting an iron gate.

The court has said in its order that the only point which comes first for determination is, whether Kakkad prima facie made out a defence for justification and the pleadings of the plaint are according to the requirement of law, and, whether the imputations are per se defamatory. After going through Kakkad's submissions, Judge Laddhad said, "Kakkad has put specific material and came up with the defence of justification."

The judge perused some of the transcripts and observed: “I do not find them as defamatory per se.”

The court also took note that Khan had not denied Kakkad's submission that they cannot approach their land directly and that they have to enter Khan's farmhouse and then proceed further.

The judge further noted that Khan referred to the choicest comments which had been made by the public on the defamatory videos and said, "I have perused the aforesaid comments in which certain words were used" and the Judge said that Khan, however, "has not explained these innuendos in his plaint that he has been referred by these names."

“I find Kakkad's plea of justification is more probable than the prima facie case of Khan,” the court concluded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:17 PM IST