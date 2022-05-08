Saddened to witness rising violence against doctors, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday expressed concern on rising violence against doctors and said that women, who form 50 per cent of our population and are the backbone of the family and society, therefore their health must find equal attention and reflection in our society and policies.

“I would also like to pay my tribute to the unending spirit of doctors, who work tirelessly round the clock for their patients. Doctors are mentors, guides, friends and counsellors. They should always remain active members of society, and solve problems faced by the people,” CJI said at a book releasing event.

Speaking after releasing the book titled ‘Atlas of Breast Elastography and Ultrasound Guided Fine Needle Cytology’, the CJI said that the doctors’ profession “perhaps is the only profession which follows Gandhiji’s principle – service to man is service to God”.

"People, particularly women in the house, take care of everyone's health except for their health. It is the duty of other family members, particularly the husband and children, to force her to go for regular health check-ups so that she will be in a position to understand her body and health," CJI Ramana said.

He said, “We realise the importance of a wife or mother when she is no more. I realise even though my mother passed away at the age of 80, till date I realise the loss of my mother. So each family must recognise the importance of the housewife who takes care of the entire family. This is my request and it is all our duty, particularly the people in the society who are influential and who can create opinions, doctors, NGOs and celebrities to educate and create awareness above all things."

Pointing out that breast cancer is becoming one of the leading causes of concern in society, he said that considering its socio-economic implications, the disease can be a curse for the entire family.

The CJI stressed the need to generate more awareness on the subject. “It is very important to educate young minds about reproductive health. A start should be made at schools”, he said.

He also mentioned cervical cancer and said that he is informed that cervical cancer the second most prevalent cancer among women, is on the decline due to rising awareness and better support.

“Considering the socio-economic considerations in our country, this disease can be a curse for the entire family. Right from diagnosis to treatment, at every stage, the patient has to shell out substantial amounts. Very few can afford such expenses,” CJI said.

“This is because most cases get detected and diagnosed at the advanced stages, either due to existing stigma or lack of awareness,” CJI said and also spoke on several corrective measures which can be taken to prevent it.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:21 PM IST