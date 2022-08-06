Sachin Vaze being an approver, threat to his life: Taloja jail | PTI

Mumbai: The Taloja jail authority, where dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze is lodged, has said that there is a threat to his life after he turned an approver in a case and hence can be brought to court only when necessary.

The jail has stated this in response to Vaze’s application before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. Vaze had sought that he be brought to court regularly for proceedings as there are connectivity issues when he is produced through video-conference, and he is unable to understand the happenings.

Vaze had further said that he is facing numerous charges resulting in various proceedings, and a short meeting of 10 minutes with his lawyer in prison is not sufficient. Apart from the case concerning the bomb threat near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia and murder of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, he is also an accused in a custodial death case and a money laundering case where former state home minister Anil Deshmukh is a co-accused.

Vaze had recently turned an approver in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) corruption case against Deshmukh and others.

Special NIA Judge AM Patil said in the order that at this juncture his physical presence is not required before the court and will be called before it when needed.

Vaze had also contended in his plea that a soft diet required for his health is not being provided by the jail authorities. The court noted that the chief medical officer of Taloja jail has submitted to it that they are providing him with ‘dal rice’ and ‘pav’. The officer had also submitted that Vaze’s condition is stable.