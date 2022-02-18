Pune land deal: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

The special court had earlier reserved its order till February 9 on this case.

Girish Chaudhary was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Khadse misused his position as Revenue Minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

Earlier, on August 27, the ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets included immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh

The Bombay High Court yesterday further extended till March 14 the interim relief from arrest granted to Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Pune land grab case.

On October 14 last year, the high court had granted interim protection from arrest to Mandakini and the same was extended from time to time thereafter. On December 7, the high court waived Mandakini’s appearance before the ED and said that as and when she is required to appear, the investigating agency should give her 24-hour prior notice.

