Prophet row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma approaches Supreme Court seeking stay on her arrest

Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma has approached Supreme Court seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged hate statement against Prophet Mohammad.

Sharma has also sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to apologise to the nation over her controversial remarks on the Prophet in a TV show and held her responsible for a killing in Udaipur.

A global controversy erupted earlier this year after Sharma, in a live television debate, made derogatory comments about the Prophet Mohammed. Sharma had to apologise and was suspended from her post and several FIRs, too, were registered against her.

She was later sacked form her post.

The fall-out of her remarks was also observed in several places like Udaipur and Amravati, where those speaking in her support on social media were brutally murdered.

