Prophet row: SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma, orders to club all FIRs against her and transfer them to Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave relief to Nupur Sharma as it ordered to club all FIRs against her over her derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad which triggered a massive row last month.

The apex court has ordered to transfer all the cases to Delhi so that she does not has to defend herself in different states.

Over a dozen of FIRs have been registered against the suspended BJP leader in several states and so she had moved the top court asking to club all the complaints lodged against her.

At a hearing on July 1, two judges of the Supreme Court held Sharma "single-handedly responsible" for violence that broke out after her comment on the Prophet.

The SC also said till the probe is completed protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs.

