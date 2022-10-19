e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalPrima facie glaring material showing his involvement: Court as it rejects bail to city bizman Nihal Garware in J&K Bank case

Prima facie glaring material showing his involvement: Court as it rejects bail to city bizman Nihal Garware in J&K Bank case

Special Judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), MG Deshpande, said in the order that Mr Garware also purchased a Delhi property from the proceeds of crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Prima facie glaring material showing his involvement: Court as it rejects bail to city bizman Nihal Garware in J&K Bank case | Pixabay
Follow us on

A special court on Monday denied bail to city industrialist Nihal Garware in a money laundering case concerning Jammu & Kashmir Bank. In a detailed order on Wednesday, the court said that the facts demonstrate a classic case of money laundering and that there is prima facie glaring material showing his involvement. Mr Garware was arrested in March of this year.

Special Judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), MG Deshpande, said in the order that Mr Garware also purchased a Delhi property from the proceeds of crime. 

Judge Deshpande said money laundering is a serious threat to the wealth and economy of the nation. He added that illegal gratification or brokerage earned by the accused is huge public money entrusted with J&K Bank and huge amounts involved in money laundering is with him. There is every possibility that he will influence witnesses, it said.

As per the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case, Mr Garware being an additional director in J&K Bank had played a key role in buying a 42,000sqft property in Bandra Kurla Complex for the zonal office of the bank at Rs26,000 per sqft. The deal of Rs172 crore was allegedly made at an exorbitant price when there was a lower bidder, as Mr Garware got a kickback of around Rs13 crore from the seller-builder. The businessman later allegedly also layered and projected the money as untainted.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC transfers senior official for third time in one month
article-image

Referring to statements of witnesses in the case, the court said they “speak volumes” and that they prima facie indicate how the tainted brokerage charges were collected by him and how he tried to pose them as untainted. 

The court found he had indulged in a money laundering technique called ‘smurfing’ in which large amounts of cash are structured into multiple small transactions over different accounts to avoid detection. The court called it a “classic case of money laundering”. 

Read Also
Bilkis Bano case: Convict out due to 'good behaviour' had assaulted woman while on parole in 2020
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Prima facie glaring material showing his involvement: Court as it rejects bail to city bizman Nihal...

Prima facie glaring material showing his involvement: Court as it rejects bail to city bizman Nihal...

Court permits Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs. 500 crore to be confiscated

Court permits Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs. 500 crore to be confiscated

Mumbai: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s pre-arrest bail rejected again

Mumbai: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s pre-arrest bail rejected again

Educational institutions not entitled to approval under section 10 (23C) of IT act if objective...

Educational institutions not entitled to approval under section 10 (23C) of IT act if objective...

Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath Scheme on November 18

Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath Scheme on November 18