President Murmu appoints Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala as acting CJ of Bombay High Court

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjay Vijay Kumar Gangapurwala, the puisne judge, the seniormost puisne judge of the Bombay High Court to perform the duty of the Chief Justice.



Through another notification on Monday, Chhattisgarh High Court's additional judges Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi as the judges of the same court.

Appointment of Gangapurwala as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court came after former CJ Dipankar Datta was elevated to Supreme Court Judge on Sunday.

On Monday, Datta was administered oath as SC judge by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud in Delhi today.

Gangapurwala--born on May 24, 1962-- after completing LLB, commenced his practice as a lawyer from 1985. He practiced in trial court, high court and Debt Recovery Tribunal.

Before the Justice Mane Commission regarding the riots in Maharashtra in 1999, Justice Gangapurwala spoke on behalf of the government.