Pravin Darekar withdraws plea from Bombay HC against not being recognised as labourer

Photo: PTI

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has withdrawn his plea from the Bombay High Court challenging the order of the Divisional joint registrar of cooperative societies.

The HC allowed Darekar’s advocate to withdraw the plea on Monday.

Darekar had challenged the order was passed by the authority on January 3, 2022 by which it was declared that Darekar did not possess the requisite eligibility to continue to be the member of Pratidnya labour cooperative society as he is not eligible to be a labourer.

According to Darekar, the order was passed without giving a reasonable opportunity of hearing and thus it was in gross violation of the principles of natural justice. According to Darekar, he was a labourer and had earned his living as a supervisor at a construction site a few months ago.

His advocate has said that they would be filing an appeal before the minister in the new government which has been formed recently in alliance with his party, the BJP.