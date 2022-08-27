Porn racket: Model Gehna Vashisht seeks clean chit

Actor and model Gehna Vashisht, left, and Raj Kundra, her co-accused | File

Mumbai: In a plea for discharge in the porn racket case filed before the magistrate court in which Raj Kundra is her co-accused, actor and model Gehna Vashisht has said that she as a director makes erotic movies which are permissible in India and that she has not published explicit videos without the consent of actors.

She called herself a peace-loving citizen and has said that the actors have performed for other directors and websites as well and their clips are available both before and after filing of the offence.

“It is hard to believe that they were unaware of the scenes which they were supposed to do,” it states.

She said prior to the release of the web series, the actors used to promote them, which shows they were aware of the content made and published.

Vashisht has also contended has not published obscene content and it is the responsibility of the OTT platforms to censor objectionable shots.

The crime branch had alleged that she had coerced women into doing objectionable scenes after luring them with work in movies and webseries. She said the allegation is absolutely false.

She also claimed that she has been made a scapegoat and falsely implicated as she had publicly supported the arrest of the main accused in the first offence registered in the case last year.

The model told the court that the crime branch was maligning her reputation with baseless allegations without adducing any documentary evidence and called its act an “abuse of law” apart from being against principles of natural justice.