POCSO Case: 2 housing society members get anticipatory bail

Duo was booked for sharing video of nine-year-old while urinating

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
POCSO Case: 2 housing society members get anticipatory bail | Pixabay

The secretary and a member of a housing society in Mulund have secured anticipatory bail in the case registered against them under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The duo was booked after they allegedly shared the video of a nine-year-old urinating on the building's staircase in the society's messaging groups.

Both the accused had recovered CCTV footage of the minor while peeing and later shared the video with other residents. Subsequently, the boy's mother approached the police and a case was filed under the POCSO Act.

An offence has been registered against them for posting derogatory comments, photos or reports about minor or infringing on the child's privacy in media, the official said. The incident occurred two months ago, informed the senior inspector of the Mulund police station.

