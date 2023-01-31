PMLA case: SC reserves ruling on Journalist Rana Ayyub's plea against summons by Ghaziabad court | Facebook

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on a writ petition filed by journalist and author Rana Ayyub challenging the order passed by a special court in Ghaziabad taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming money laundering in the crowdfunding campaigns by her for charity work.

A bench comprising Justices V. Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala heard the matter.

Ayyub's lawyers raises jurisdictional issue

The Ghaziabad court had on November 29 issued summon to Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27.

Advocate Vrinda Grover challenged the Ghaziabad court's jurisdiction since Rana is a resident of Mumbai and the allegations pertain to funds raised through an online platform called Ketto in Mumbai and the account in which funds were collected in Navi Mumbai.



She pointed out that the trigger of the case was an FIR registered at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad by a member of the Hindu IT Cell. The investigation was conducted by the ED zonal office in Delhi but she was never arrested during the investigation.

