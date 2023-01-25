Major relief for Rana Ayyub, SC asks Ghaziabad court to adjourn hearing till January 31

Journalist Rana Ayyub | Facebook

In a relief to journalist Rana Ayyub, the Supreme Court of India asked the Ghaziabad Special Court to adjourn till January 31 the hearing of the case where summons were issued to her in relation to a PMLA case registered by the ED. The Ghaziabad court had summoned Ayub and asked her to appear before it on January 27.

What is the case about?

In October 2022, the ED filed a complaint against her before the Ghaziabad court over alleged violations in publicly raising funds.

ED had registered the case on the basis of a complaint registered in September 2021 in Ghaziabad under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Amendment Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub.

It was alleged in the FIR that she illegally acquired funds from the general public in the name of charity by launching fundraiser campaigns.

It was alleged that Ayyub received foreign contributions without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

