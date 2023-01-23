Supreme Court to hear Rana Ayyub's plea challenging summons on January 25 in PMLA case

The Supreme Court will hear on January 25 a plea filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by the Ghaziabad court in relation to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

