Supreme Court to hear Rana Ayyub's plea challenging summons on January 25 in PMLA case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court will hear on January 25 a plea filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by the Ghaziabad court in relation to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

