Pegasus case: Supreme Court gives more time to probe panel, wants report by June 20

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the timeline for submitting the Pegasus probe report to a supervisory judge, saying that it should be over in 4 weeks.

The court also directed the panel to submit its report by June 20.

The technical committee has examined 29 mobiles for Pegasus spyware, and has recorded statements of scribes, the top court added.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:45 AM IST