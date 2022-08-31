Patra Chawl redevelopment: Bombay High Court to hear 'Meadows' case on September 21

Patra chawl redevelopment | Representative Image

The Bombay High Court will hear the case regarding ‘Meadows’, the saleable component of Patra Chawl redevelopment, on September 21, 2022.

The matter did not come up for hearing on Monday, August 29, as the bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla had dissolved for the day, a member of the Meadows welfare association told FPJ.

More than 460 home buyers who have invested in Meadows are still waiting for the project to begin. The buyers are surprised that there is no mention of Meadows in Johny Joseph’s committee report. The report only names the three developers who have sold the 1,700 flats. They are supposed to sign a consent agreement with MHADA.

The project has been in limbo for more than 14 years and the builder, Guruashish Construction Private Limited (GCPL), has turned insolvent. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a copromoter, has initiated no action so far, home buyers claim.

The association approached the Bombay HC with a plea to direct MHADA to take over the abandoned project. The home owners say they are willing to pay the remaining amounts to MHADA, so they can appoint new developers and complete the project.

Meadows was proposed with different wings – from A up to G – with more than 600plus units – mainly two- and three-bedroom flats. After work on the Patra Chawl redevelopment stopped, this project too ground to a halt.