Parambir Singh misled state govt over Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren cases, Anil Deshmukh tells Chandiwal panel

Senior NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday submitted an affidavit before a state-appointed one member enquiry committee probing the Rs 100 crores extortion case, stating that the ex top cop Parambir Singh had "misled" the Maharashtra government while dealing with the Antilia bomb scare case and also the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Deshmukh, in his affidavit further said that this (misleading by Singh) was the "param satya" (ultimate truth).

Appearing for Deshmukh, advocate Girish Kulkarni requested the enquiry committee headed by Justice Kailash Chandiwal to issue directives to hand over the documents and the written notes of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He told the committee that the ATS officers have collected some documents and produced it before the home ministry in Mantralaya. "The entire truth is in these documents," the counsel submitted.

Similar was the contention of Deshmukh, who while in the witness box said that the ATS officers had prepared some documents and produced it before him during his tenure as a home minister.

"It should be brought on record at some point Singh was misleading the government. It is after the probe by the ATS that the state transferred Singh to the DG Home Guard and after this, he wrote the malicious letter making bogus allegations against me," Deshmukh had said in his application, which was turned down by the Committee.

Singh's counsel Anukul Seth vehemently opposed to certain paragraphs of Deshmukh's affidavit, which made some allegations against his client.

To this, Justice Chandiwal said, "Give me a plainly worded application without all these paragraphs."

Meanwhile, Vaze filed a separate application seeking the original report prepared by Milind Bharambe, the Joint Commissioner of Police, in March 2021. He has also sought official communications between the state and the city police regarding this report.

Accordingly, Justice Chandiwal ordered the committee's Registrar Bhaiyasaheb Behere to inform the concerned authorities to hand over the requisite documents to the commission within a week.

The Commission will now hear the matter on February 3.

On February 25, 2021, a Scorpio car with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia. The body of Thane-based car dealer Mansukh Hiren was recovered from the Mumbra creek on March 5. Hiren was in possession of the Scorpio found near Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia on February 25 with gelatin sticks inside of it. The Scorpio car was earlier used by now-dismissed cop Sachin Vaze for over four months and later was shown as stolen on February 17.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:25 PM IST