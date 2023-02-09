Over 69,000 cases pending in Supreme Court, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells Rajya Sabha

Law minister Kiren Rijiju addressing Rajya Sabha |

Over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, while there is a backlog of over 59 lakh cases in the country's 25 High Courts, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

𝟲𝟵,𝟱𝟭𝟭 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗽𝗲𝘅 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁

Citing details available on the SC website, he said in a written reply that 69,511 cases were pending in the top court as on February 1.

"There are 59,87,477 cases pending in the High Courts across the country as per the information available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 1," he said. Out of these 10.30 lakh cases are pending in the Allahabad High Court, the biggest one in the country.

𝗦𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶𝗺 𝗛𝗖 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀

The Sikkim High Court has the least number of 171 cases.

Rijiju said the government has taken several initiatives to provide "suitable environment" for expeditious disposal of cases by the judiciary.

