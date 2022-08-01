Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: CBI shielding Mukesh Ambani in murder conspiracy case, says accused

Mukesh Ambani |

An accused in the 1989 murder conspiracy case of industrialist Nusli Wadia has said in his application filed before a special CBI court recently that industrialist Mukesh Ambani should be made an accused in the case and that the CBI is shielding him.

The case concerns a conspiracy to murder Wadia that was hatched in 1988-89. Kirti Ambani, a senior executive at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the prime accused, who reported directly to Mukesh Ambani.

Ivan Sequeira, the accused has sought to know what and who is preventing the CBI from naming Mukesh Ambani as one of the accused or from initiating further investigation against the industrialist on the basis of his own statement of 1990.

His plea alleges that Mukesh Ambani is the “mastermind and co-conspirator” in the offence and adds that he suspects the CBI has become a “caged parrot” of leading corporate RIL. It further said that if Wadia’s statement before the court during his deposition in 2016 is linked with Ambani’s statement to the CBI in 1990, it can be concluded that his co-accused Kirti Ambani had acted on the industrialist’s directions to attempt to murder Wadia.